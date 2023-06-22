THE GREAT AWAKENING - PLANDEMIC 3 (spanish subtitles)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Awakening (Plandemic 3) unravels the layers of corruption and unveils a path towards a brighter future. Prepare to be inspired, awakened, and empowered to take a stand for liberty.
Español:
El Gran Despertar (Plandemic 3) desentraña las capas de corrupción y desvela el camino hacia un futuro mejor. Prepárate para inspirarte, despertar y empoderarte para defender la libertad.
Plandemic 1 (subtítulos español)
https://www.brighteon.com/26e62a89-7246-48b6-b045-6b7204aea89a
Plandemic 2 (subtítulos español)
https://www.brighteon.com/28d0e4bf-81dd-42e4-a369-c79af5601731
