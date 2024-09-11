Donald Trump - Making Israel Great Again

Trump was never interesting in 'making America great again' - but he's sure comfortable with the idea of sending the U.S. military, as well as the citizens of the country at large, into harms way on behalf of his Zionist masters.

Benjamin Netanyahu is quite happy because he sees that Trump is basically following his orders. “Thanks to President Trump’s unequivocal support for Israel,” he has said recently, there is “a marked change in the positions of some of our key friends.”

Newsweek, September 20, 2017.





Trump Is Acting Like Israel's Puppet, Not Russia's

https://www.truthdig.com/articles/trump-is-acting-like-a-puppet-of-israel-not-russia/





Trump controlled by Mossad

https://crazzfiles.com/trump-controlled-by-mossad-part-1/





Benjamin Netanyahu: Donald Trump is Israel’s Best Puppet Thus Far

https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/09/21/benjamin-netanyahu-donald-trump-is-israels-best-puppet/





Donald J. Trump Admits "Israel Literally Owned Congress"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2NLangxthoYv/

Mirrored - MediaGiant





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/