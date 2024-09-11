Donald Trump - Making Israel Great Again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump was never interesting in 'making America great again' - but he's sure comfortable with the idea of sending the U.S. military, as well as the citizens of the country at large, into harms way on behalf of his Zionist masters.
Benjamin Netanyahu is quite happy because he sees that Trump is basically following his orders. “Thanks to President Trump’s unequivocal support for Israel,” he has said recently, there is “a marked change in the positions of some of our key friends.”
Trump Is Acting Like Israel's Puppet, Not Russia's
Trump controlled by Mossad
Benjamin Netanyahu: Donald Trump is Israel’s Best Puppet Thus Far
Donald J. Trump Admits "Israel Literally Owned Congress"
