What’s the Real Key to Staying Spiritually Clean?

Many people ask, “How can I get clean?”—but the deeper question is: How do I stay clean?

In this final episode of the 3-part series from Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks Psalm 119:9–16, providing a step-by-step answer to the question that every young believer must face:

“How can a young man cleanse his way?”



Pastor Webster dives deep into Scripture to show how cleansing and lasting purity come not just from knowing the Word—but living it.



📖 Key Scriptures & Takeaways:

✅ Stop and Consider Your Ways – Haggai 1:7

🧼 Apply the Remedy – God's Word is the spiritual ointment

❤️ Seek God with Your Whole Heart – Psalm 119:10

🔒 Hide God’s Word in Your Heart – Psalm 119:11

📢 Speak and Live God’s Truth – Psalm 119:13

💰 Treasure God's Word Above Riches – Psalm 119:14

🧠 Meditate and Submit to It – Psalm 119:15–16

✝️ Cleansing through Christ’s Blood – 1 John 1:7



This message is for anyone who feels they've strayed, who wants to come back, and who desires a life of lasting purity and power through God’s Word.



