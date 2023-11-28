We Are Dying In The Huxley Eugenics Nightmare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Fabian Society, in their ultimate snobbery, still wants you dead. They have always wanted you dead. The Huxley brothers along with fellow Eugenicists built an alternate governmental system known as the United Nations. It birthed the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization. These organizations are actively plotting and murdering you. Again, these organizations are actively plotting and murdering you.