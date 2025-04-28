RT News - April 28 2025 6AM GMT

April 28, 2025

Donald Trump delivers Kiev a reality check over Crimea, saying its time to abandon its dreams of reclaiming the Peninsula. That's as Russia’s top diplomat criticizes Vladimir Zelensky for his undiplomatic behavior. 'We won't die for Ukraine' - that's the message from hundreds of protesters in Paris, who oppose France's deepening involvement in the war, and question what they are being told at home. India and Pakistan exchange nuclear words about their nuclear warheads. That's as their forces trade fire for a fourth consecutive night, and Islamabad shifts its military vehicles closer to the border.









