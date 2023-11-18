Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 17, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2153 - Wow what a green show today! Ted goes on a 20 minute rant exposing the new age nonsense that has permeated out culture. Where does our power come from? Must hear motivational segment. Remdesivir a gift that keeps on giving. Does the FDA really do anything? Army begging for unvaccinated to come back. This is a must listen high energy broadcast.