© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Blueberry Quinoa
1/2 cup Organic Quinoa (rinsed and drained)
2 cups almond milk (unsweetened)
2 tablespoons honey
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons Organic Almonds (toasted)
Cook and stir quinoa over medium heat until lightly toasted. Stir in almond milk, honey, cinnamon and salt; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until quinoa is tender and liquid is almost absorbed, stirring occasionally.
Remove from heat; stir in blueberries and vanilla. Sprinkle with almonds.
Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com