Blueberry Quinoa
Alice’s Healthy Bites
Alice’s Healthy Bites
43 followers
233 views • 10/14/2023

Blueberry Quinoa

1/2 cup Organic Quinoa (rinsed and drained)
2 cups almond milk (unsweetened)
2 tablespoons honey
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons Organic Almonds (toasted)

Cook and stir quinoa over medium heat until lightly toasted. Stir in almond milk, honey, cinnamon and salt; bring to a boil. 

Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until quinoa is tender and liquid is almost absorbed, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat; stir in blueberries and vanilla. Sprinkle with almonds.



healthhealth benefitsingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealthy foodcookinggood foodfoodie
