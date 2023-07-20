JP Morgan, BofA, Wells Fargo, and 20 other Banks to Give Away Your Money!



Take the first step towards financial security by downloading the free guide above on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION The banking system is in the process of changing. And if you don't pay attention to these changes, you will be absolutely blind sighted when the outcome is in your face. I'm about to expose the complete illusion of the Fed stress test and guess what? 23 banks that participated will cost. I'm going to show you what they are not taking into account because they are now allowing money to come out of both the banks and the corporation. And the banks are corporations, after all. Which means that in this next upcoming crisis, they're going to be dependent on taxpayer bailouts. The ratio of liquid assets to deposits in the banking sector has declined six straight months. It's time people wake up and see what's happening. 📖

CHAPTERS: 0:00 Banking Is Changing

1:43 Never Let A Good Crisis Go To Waste

4:09 Quarterly Net Income

6:56 Lenders Ace Stress Test

9:00 Quarterly Change In Deposits

14:13 Sheila Blair - Stress Test

20:54 Bank Loan Losses

22:30 Financial System Is Fragile

29:32 SVB Painful Lesson

33:29 ITM Client Story

