⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (6 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Sever Group of Forces in Liptsy and Volchansk directions hit units of the AFU 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade and the 13th National Guard Brigade close to Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 troops and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Moreover, Russian units damaged manpower and materiel of 3rd, 4th tank brigades, 14th, 30th, 44th, 53rd, 63rd mechanised brigades near Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Shiykovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Grigorovka, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three counter-attacks of the AFU 28th and 116th mechanised brigades were repelled.

The enemy lost up to 400 troops, a tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, a U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, a 152-mm D-20 gun, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns. Plastun and Qvertus electronic warfare stations, four counter-battery radar stations, and five field ammunition depots were eliminated.

▫️The Yug Group's units engaged 23rd, 30th, 33rd, 54th mechanised brigades, 143rd Infantry Brigade, 5th Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 1st National Guard Brigade near Stupochki, Seversk, Minkovka, Zalyznyanskoye, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four counter-attacks of the AFU 56th Mechanised Infantry Brigade, 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, and 81st Airmobile Brigade were repelled. The enemy's losses are up to 530 troops, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a French-made 155-mm Caesar howitzer, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, a Msta-B 152-mm howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers. Four AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depths of enemy defences. Russian units caused damage to 24th, 150th, 151st mechanised brigades, 95th Air Assault Brigade, 109th, 117th territorial defence brigades, 14th and 15th national guard brigades, close to Aleksandro-Kalinovo, Nelepovka, Druzhba, Novoolenovka, Novoekonomicheskoye, Dzerzhinsk, Tsukurino, and Selidovo (DPR).



Nine counter-attacks of 42nd, 100th mechanised brigades, 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 68th Jaeger Brigade, 55th Assault Brigade, 25th Air Assault Brigade, 49th and 429th Assault Battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 460 troops, two pickups, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, the 21st National Guard brigade, and the 48th Territorial Defence Battalion near Dobrovolye, Velikaya Novoselka, Oktyabr, Zolotaya Niva (DPR), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region).



Two counter-attacks of the 110th, 116th, and 118th Territorial Defence Brigades were repelled.The AFU losses amounted to more than 120 troops, nine motor vehicles, a U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged the formations 65th Mechanised Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU, 35th, 37th marine brigades, 108th, and 126th territorial defence brigades close to Malaya Tokmachka, Novoyakovlevka, Zherebyanka (Zaporozhye region), Lvovo and Tokarevka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, five motor vehicles, and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. One counter-battery radar station was neutralised.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces hit the fuel base near Odessa, the infrastructure of the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnitsky region, as well as the command and control posts of unmanned aerial vehicles, clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 137 areas.

▫️ Air defence systems shot down three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 68 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,939 unmanned aerial vehicles, 580 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,532 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,469 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,680 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,973 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.