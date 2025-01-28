BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biden Pillen 2028: Why know anything when you can know nothing?
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 7 months ago

In 2028, witness the return of Biden, who apparently misplaced his heart along with his memory, paired with Pillen, Nebraska's very own walking advertisement for stupidity. Biden's gaffes? Not heart, just a lack of any coherent thought. Policy? What's that when you can wing it with sheer, unadulterated confusion?

Pillen's not simple; he's downright stupid. Why bother with facts when you can mumble incoherently? His approach to governance? A wild guess between "Umm" and "Err."

Together, they're the embodiment of leading without knowing, proving you don't need intelligence to run a country, just a knack for being utterly clueless. In a world full of thinkers, they're the champions of the mindlessly baffled.

Biden-Pillen 2028: Why know anything when you can know nothing? #LostMemoryLeadership #ConfusionIsTheNewPolicy #StupidityRules #GuessworkGovernance #CluelessChampions

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy