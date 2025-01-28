© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2028, witness the return of Biden, who apparently misplaced his heart
along with his memory, paired with Pillen, Nebraska's very own walking
advertisement for stupidity. Biden's gaffes? Not heart, just a lack of
any coherent thought. Policy? What's that when you can wing it with
sheer, unadulterated confusion?
Pillen's not simple; he's downright stupid. Why bother with facts when you can mumble incoherently? His approach to governance? A wild guess between "Umm" and "Err."
Together, they're the embodiment of leading without knowing, proving you don't need intelligence to run a country, just a knack for being utterly clueless. In a world full of thinkers, they're the champions of the mindlessly baffled.
Biden-Pillen 2028: Why know anything when you can know nothing? #LostMemoryLeadership #ConfusionIsTheNewPolicy #StupidityRules #GuessworkGovernance #CluelessChampions