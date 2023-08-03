White Coat Summit III: The Myth of the Novel Coronavirus by Dr. David Martin



Prolonged lockdowns, deadly hospital protocols, censorship of doctors, fraudulent “studies” and dangerous defamation of safe, effective medications, and an unprecedented, worldwide experimental injection campaign...

The cost has been catastrophic.

Now, allegations and evidence will be presented to the public. Due process will be upheld; and so will the law. Retribution will be demanded—and justice must be served.

It is time for The Reckoning.





https://rumble.com/v338ok2-americas-frontline-doctors-presents-white-coat-summit-the-reckoning-part-2.html







