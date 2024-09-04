© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On September 3, 2024, Russia launched another powerful massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine. This time, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zaporizhia, and Nikolayev regions were subjected to a massive missile attack. So, in the Kharkiv region, in the city of 'Chuguev', Russian ballistic missiles hit and destroyed two facilities in the northwestern part of the city. As it turned out, the Ukrainian High Military Command used these facilities to deploy personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries. It is reported that as a result of this missile strike, about 50 soldiers of the Ukrainian army and 20 mercenaries from Latin American countries were destroyed. They were mostly Colombian citizens..............................................................
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
