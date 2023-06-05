ROTFL! After Moscow Smacked Upside the Head, Polish President Duda Proceeded to Flatter Putin!

What is happening now in the international arena can be called a real circus. This geopolitical show evokes two feelings. On the one hand, what is happening causes alarm and concern. But if we look at what is happening from a different angle, we will see the stupidity, cowardice, and dullness of many politicians who cause people only laughter and a feeling of pity. A few days ago, Polish President Andrzej Duda gave a big interview to the American edition of The Wall Street Journal. Today I watched this interview in detail. And I was literally laughing myself nearly under the table at what the Polish president was saying. I was really surprised that Andrzej Duda during the entire interview never accused Vladimir Putin of war crimes and did not even criticize him for what is happening in Europe.

*********************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN