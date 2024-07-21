Concealed Carry Show Highlight: Homeowner Shoots Three Attackers Outside His Home

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jacob and Riley discuss a shocking incident where a homeowner defended himself against three attackers outside his home. With ages ranging from 22 to 55, the attackers initiated a violent altercation, but the 43-year-old homeowner managed to shoot all three, sending them to the hospital in critical condition. Tune in to hear the detailed breakdown of this intense self-defense encounter and the lessons we can learn from it. https://bit.ly/ConcealedCarry0723
