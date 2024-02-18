BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Truth Seekers Mini Report: A Match Made in Heaven? Foreign Companies Doing Business on U.S. Soil
Truth Seekers Radio Show
Truth Seekers Radio Show
12 views • 02/18/2024

When foreign companies do business on U.S. soil, do they have to abide by U.S. regulations and laws? Is this the reality? Should you care? Angeline Marie discusses some real world scenarios.


Sources: 

Truth Seekers Radio Show: Episode  26: Angeline Marie discusses Chinese Building Development Projects in the U.S. - Dec. 2013https://app.talkshoe.com/episode/6764670 The Guardian:
'They would not listen to us': inside Arizona's troubled chip plant

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/aug/28/phoenix-microchip-plant-biden-union-tsmc Wired.com:
I Saw the Face of God in a Semiconductor Factoryhttps://www.wired.com/story/i-saw-the-face-of-god-in-a-tsmc-factory/


Keywords
politicsbusinesscongressgovernmentgovernment corruptionforeign investment
