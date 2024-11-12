BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A column of Russian Forces storm the villages of Zeleny Shlyakh &amp; Novoivanovka, Kursk Region, under enemy artillery fire
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
66 views • 6 months ago

A column of the Russian Armed Forces storms the villages of Zeleny Shlyakh and Novoivanovka, Kursk Region, under enemy artillery fire. 

At 0:50, a Ukrainian soldier fires an RPG at point-blank range at an infantry fighting vehicle, fortunately the projectile passes tangentially and does no damage. Another shot follows from afar, which misses the target. 

Adding: There is unverified information that the Ukrainians have received orders for an organized retreat from the pocket southeast of Kurakhovo, where the 79th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is defending itself. 
Whether this is true or not, we will see today or tomorrow. The expediency of this is obvious given the threat of encirclement after our units leave from the north of Maksimilyanovka to Dalniy.

The battles to take positions southeast of Kurakhovo continue. Our forces have advanced.
Our assault group in two infantry fighting vehicles slipped through Kurakhovo itself to the area of ​​school No. 3. The area of ​​the station Roya and School No. 3 is behind us.
North of Kurakhovo, our units advanced along the railway south of Voznesenka.

politics russia events ukraine current russian ukrainians
