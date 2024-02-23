© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tankers of the 21st Brigade of the Central Military District destroyed the first US armored vehicle based on the M1 Abrams tank - M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicle
These tracked combat vehicles were specifically designed to clear pathways for troops and other vehicles through minefields
Its first combat use by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) was during Operation Moshtarak in southern Afghanistan during the 2010 Afghanistan War against the Taliban.
Source @R&U Videos