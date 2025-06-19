Trending Ep115 - Endless Wars, Lammy & Trump, SpaceX Explosion & WhatsApp AI

On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Rich look at the trending stories of the day...





- The Real National Emergency: Endless Wars, Failing Infrastructure, and a Dying Republic.

- Foreign Secretary to meet US officials in Washington as Trump mulls over strikes against Iran..

- Moment SpaceX rocket explodes into massive fireball.

- ‘It’s terrifying’: WhatsApp AI helper mistakenly shares user’s number.





New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off