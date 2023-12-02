BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wear blue light blocking glasses to protect your eyes from harmful blue light
Groovy Bee
Groovy BeeCheckmark Icon
161 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
489 views • 12/02/2023

If you use a computer for work, you can shield your eyes from artificial blue light by wearing Groovy Bee® Unbreakable Indoor Blue Light Blocking Glasses (Tea Tint) from the Groovy Bee Store.


Expertly made in Taiwan, Groovy Bee® Unbreakable Indoor Blue Light Blocking Glasses (Tea Tint) can help reduce your overall exposure to blue light. These lightweight glasses boast superior optical clarity that lets your eyes work longer with less strain. 


Groovy Bee® Unbreakable Indoor Blue Light Blocking Glasses (Tea Tint) are suitable for indoor or dim environments instead of a bright outdoor environment. These glasses are made of a highly durable material and have also passed the falling ball impact test.



Shop at GroovyBee.com

Keywords
blue lightglassesblockinggroovy bee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy