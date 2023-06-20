BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Drastic SSRI Dosage Change Can Cause Suicide, Homicide and Psychosis - Dr. Ann Blake-Tracy
56 views • 06/20/2023

In her book "Prozac: Panacea or Pandora? Our Serotonin Nightmare!" Dr. Ann Blake-Tracy lays out how similar the antidepressants prescribed today are compared to PCP or LSD. They all increase serotonin. She shares a video clip from the Gary Null movie "The Drugging of Our Children'' with Corey Baadsgaard the only - almost school shooter - who explains why he took his gun to school and held his classmates at gunpoint for 45 minutes and to this day still has no memory of it. Ann also dissects the medications nurse Andrea Yates was prescribed, who drowned all five of her children less than 24 hours after her dosages were drastically changed. REM Sleep Disorder causes patients to act out their nightmares in real life. Shockingly, 86% of those diagnosed with real-life nightmares like Robin Williams, have been found to be taking an antidepressant.



TAKEAWAYS


The FDA’s warning two decades ago says that any abrupt change, up or down, in the SSRI dosage can trigger suicide, hostility, or psychosis


If your kids are on SSRIs and you want them to no longer take these medications - make sure you wean them off slowly


Various pharmacists have testified that antidepressants can cause distorted thinking, abnormal behavior, and even loss of morality 


Ann’s book, Prozac: Panacea or Pandora? - Our Serotonin Nightmare! gives details on the effects of SSRI drugs and their similarity to LSD 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

Prozac: Panacea or Pandora Book: https://bit.ly/46aRkwV

Corey Baadsgaard Video: https://bit.ly/3C0WUnI 

Antidepressants and School Shootings: https://bit.ly/42k6DjG

Newsletter Signup: https://counterculturemom.com/ 

REM Sleep Disorder Article: https://bit.ly/3IIDl7K 

Serotonin, Spirituality, and Sorcery Article: https://bit.ly/43aXqeU 

Man Decapitates Ex-Girlfriend with Sword: https://bit.ly/3WHMYt7

N.C. Teen Decapitates Mother: https://bit.ly/3XcLU0m

Andrea Yates Drowns Her Five Children: https://bit.ly/42NdaE3


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ANN BLAKE-TRACY

Website: https://www.drugawareness.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ann.blaketracy

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ann-blake-tracy-9aa51b1a 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/annblaketracy1 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



suicideprozacssrihomicidelsdpcppsychosistina griffincounter culture mom showpanacea or pandoraour serotonin nightmareandrea yatesdr ann blake
