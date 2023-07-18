According to footage available to RIA Novosti, an entire group of Ukrainian soldiers surrendered on the Zaporozhye front.





This is an uncommon occurrence as surrendering usually happens individually and during combat operations. However, in this case, Ukrainian soldiers consciously approached the positions of the Russian Armed Forces with their hands raised.





They were all given the opportunity to safely cross the front line. Previously, there have been numerous reports of mass complaints within the Ukrainian Armed Forces regarding the quality of management, equipment, and "meat grinder" assaults.