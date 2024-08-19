BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SANDY HOOK BLACK MIRROR -- Dr. James Fetzer
290 views • 9 months ago

So the persecution of Patriots in the United States continues. As 68-year old Gold Star mom Tina Peters is about to be sentenced to prison for defending election integrity in Colorado, James Fetzer PhD is facing a crooked judge in Madison Wisconsin for daring to question the official story surrounding the events on Dec 14, 2012 in Newton CT at Sand Hook Elementary. As you'll learn in this interview Fetzer is living through an episode of black mirror. This one will blow you away.


James' site:

https://jameshfetzer.org/jim-fetzer/

trumpnewstreasonrussiadeep stateciasandy hooknwonsabidenblack mirrordr james fetzer
