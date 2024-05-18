© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blindspot 110
Conflict contagion in East Europe? Why assassination attempt on Fiko in Slovakia & Georgia protests matter (think Ukraine 2014) & Meanwhile US Sen Lindsey Graham says - NUKE GAZA!
Buiteboer // From Bunker 42
16/5/24
As if the ongoing live-case of genocide in Gaza is not enough, hear how Lindsey Graham, US Senator, argues that it is at this stage justifiable to Nuke the Gaza Strip.
And immediately picking up on that rather light note we will, in this delivery cover quite a bit of ground to connect dots in the maze of blindspots surrounding us…
I - Russia’s Kharkiv offensive
II - Assassination attempt in Slovakia
III - EU growls at Georgia’s new law
IV - South Africa - National Hell Insurance
But, before that, interesting takes we found on the interwebs reflecting how some see Putin and Zelensky. While real war is waged, meme wars and video skit wars are also happening. Remember what we spoke about - Cognitive War? Here is two opposing pieces of evidence.