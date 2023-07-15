BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LuxOr lights up in the legendary Bora Bora
51 views • 07/15/2023

Bora Bora, Gammart, Mediterranean Sea.

Fashion and Dance Theater Show LuxorThe dance and gymnastics show "Lux'Or" is a professional show project, winner of many dance and modeling competitions.

Show Luxor, created in 2006 in St. Petersburg, unites exclusively high-level masters: Masters of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics, Masters of Sports in ballroom dancing, graduates of the Academy of Russian Ballet, as well as talented designers - all those who have devoted their entire lives to the world of fashion and dance.

https://vk.com/show_luxor 

https://www.tiktok.com/@show_luxor 

https://www.instagram.com/show_luxor/ 


A series of videos from CMCproduction video studio:

"Stylish video"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc 

"The atmosphere of passion Show Luxor"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q 

Stylish Video Show Luxor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14 

Show Luxor (Video clip for the Luxor Show program)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY 


Full publication, a lot of photos, performances, recreation and personal life, videos, comments:

Dance and gymnastics show Show Luxor (Part 1)

https://dzen.ru/a/YsndkVPjlyTggyss 

Dance and gymnastics show Show Luxor (Part 2)

https://dzen.ru/a/YsqvOLFVEmdTTQK3 

Dance is your pulse. Luxor Show Ballet

https://dzen.ru/a/Yz7z5IchhEi-S30H 

LuxOr Fashion and Dance Theater Show Ballet

https://dzen.ru/a/Y0rasjcZkH6O-zR- 

graceshowluxorgirlsdancingfashionsexualitypassionadultballetchoreographyeroticastylestripteasestylish videodance showadult videostrip dancevideo for the showerotic scenesstylishstylish showbeautiful girlssexy dancingshowgirls
