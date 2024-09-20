Monacolin K, seems to interact with the nanotech of injectables

Monacolin K, found among others in red yeast rice, seems to interact with the nanotech of injectables just as nicotine does, so that, as observed in an optical microscopy session, this nanotech tends to disappear.

We need to do more tests, including laboratory tests, although visual observation is one of the most informative.

Thanks Rafa Calvin for the optical microscopy session and Miguel Angel (administrator of La Quinta Columna) for the discovery.

We encourage the dissident scientific community to do more tests in this regard.

In Spain, on June 23, 2022, a new regulation came into force limiting the consumption of monacolins to less than 3 mg/day.

From that regulation onwards, products that did not comply with the regulation could not remain on the market.

Why is that?

Besides this, monacolin k is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, just the opposite of what graphene generates in the organism, tissue inflammation and cellular oxidation.

