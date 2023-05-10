© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Yon : Now at Invasion El Paso
Now at Invasion El Paso — Venezuelas being flown to places like Chicago, Denver, Florida. They do not pick their location. US government doing this. Most of these have been working overseas for years like Chile and Peru.
@Michael_Yon
https://twitter.com/i/status/1656349626822164489