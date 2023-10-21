Demonstrator Confronts A CNN Correspondent On The Borders Of Egypt And Gaza (Full)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from CNN Arabic
21 Oct 2023
Wake up to many still glued and believing that CNN and BBC are telling the truth!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vhm87IXbPxg&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye
On Friday, an Egyptian demonstrator who gathered at the Rafah crossing in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza confronted CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward, who was there to follow the visit of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to discuss the entry of aid. The CNN correspondent listened to the criticism and accusations and offered the demonstrator an interview with her and conveyed her voice and message to the world. You can watch the confrontation and what she said in the meeting via this video.