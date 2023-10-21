BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Demonstrator Confronts A CNN Correspondent On The Borders Of Egypt And Gaza (Full)
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 10/21/2023

MIRRORED from CNN Arabic

21 Oct 2023

Wake up to many still glued and believing that CNN and BBC are telling the truth!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vhm87IXbPxg&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye

On Friday, an Egyptian demonstrator who gathered at the Rafah crossing in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza confronted CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward, who was there to follow the visit of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to discuss the entry of aid. The CNN correspondent listened to the criticism and accusations and offered the demonstrator an interview with her and conveyed her voice and message to the world. You can watch the confrontation and what she said in the meeting via this video.

Keywords
cnnegyptbordersgazaconfrontscorrespondentdemonstrator
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy