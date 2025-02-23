No Escape From Judgment

I have been covering the book of Jeremiah and the fall of the Kingdom of Judah and looking at the correlations to the nation of the United States of America and it's fall as Yahuah most High sends His judgment on the land. One of the most interesting correlations is at the very end of this video where a modern day understanding of the worship of the Queen of Heaven and the Metatron Cube are clearly shown to be one and the same.

I have written my first book: Tribal Roots

https://amzn.to/3Eywq1r

I am working on book two now which is Tribal Synergy and shows the correspondence of the physical human body created by Yahuah and the spiritual body of Yahusha HaMashiach as seen within the tribes of Yahshar'el.

While I am working on my research I have indulged my love of essential oils by using my skills as an Aromatherapist to begin creating blends that reflect the heart, energy, frequency and commission of each of the respective tribes. Until my website is finished you may purchase my essential oil blends at

https://buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez





I post updates and current events regularly on my telegram channel:

https://t.me/heartofthetribe



