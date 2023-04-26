X22 REPORT Ep. 3054a - Biden Will Not Negotiate The Debt Ceiling, This Too Will Fail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Ep. 3054a - Biden Admin Will Not Negotiate The Debt Ceiling,This Will Fail Just Like Everything Else
The [CB]/[WEF] are now pushing shortages of products in the EU, this is part of their GND. The Biden IRA plan will not work, the plan has been accelerated and it will fail because the world will not be able to function. The plan to crash the market and blame it on the Republicans will fail.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
--> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!