BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Teen Ruby Kate Chitsey Grants Wishes of Nursing Home Residents Through Youth-Led Nonprofit
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2 views • 03/20/2023

The smile that lights up the face of a nursing home resident is the sunshine that Ruby Kate Chitsey lives for. Ruby is the 15-year-old CEO and founder of Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents, where wishes are fulfilled for seniors in convalescent homes who may lack friends, family, and funds. “Growing up with nursing home seniors, I created a bond with them,” she explains, reflecting on her younger years of volunteering to help elderly residents. Her nonprofit provides things like Happy Meals, haircuts, soda, and candy bars to requesting seniors. These simple “wishes” bring joy and excitement to the people she serves who are usually otherwise forgotten in society.



TAKEAWAYS


Ruby and her team deliver “Smile Sacks,” which are filled with needed items for nursing home residents


The seniors in Ruby’s area were only receiving $40 per month for extra expenditures, which usually ran out within a week


Ruby’s mom was a nurse practitioner in a nursing home, which plugged the then-ten-year-old into assisting her mom as a volunteer


Visit 3WishesProject.org to learn how to start a Three Wishes project in your local nursing home



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Nursing Home Wish List Video: https://bit.ly/3FdXVep 

Kindness is My Hobby book: https://amzn.to/3YWgHOb

CNN Honors Ruby Kate Video: http://bit.ly/3LkDAbb

Seniors Live Last Days on Pennies Article: http://bit.ly/3ToWUpA


🔗 CONNECT WITH THREE WISHES

Website: https://3wishesproject.org/ 

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3ysCMte 

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3ytQTOG 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WishesRuby 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
ministriescharitiesnursing homenonprofittina griffinkate chitseythree wishessenior livingthe counter culture mom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy