© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The earthquake in Turkey looks like a punitive operation (HAARP) by NATO or the US against Turkey. The video shows lightning strikes, which are not normal in earthquakes, but always happen in HAARP operations.
Furher Info:
Was HAARP Behind the Recent Syrian/Turkish Quakes?:
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=265101
What Does The Strange UFO-Shaped Cloud, Blue Lighting, And The HAARP Weather Manipulation Program Have To Do With The Earthquake In Turkey And Syria?:
https://ussanews.com/2023/02/10/what-does-the-strange-ufo-shaped-cloud-blue-lighting-and-the-haarp-weather-manipulation-program-have-to-do-with-the-earthquake-in-turkey-and-syria/
Source : https://twitter.com/SnezhinaBoahen/status/1622676449898422272