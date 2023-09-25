© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus.Guns.And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. John Dyslin
Sep 23, 2023
John Dyslin has been a student of ‘alternative’
history and world events since 2007, and a
lifelong student of Scripture and Christian
doctrine. He grew up in East Tennessee in the
‘70s and 80’s, leaving home for The University of
Virginia, where he was afforded the opportunity
to play basketball while studying finance and
enjoying various adventures with his fraternity
brothers. John enjoyed an eighteen‐year career
in investment banking, private equity, and strategic business development, while during
intervening years attaining his MBA from UNC‐Chapel Hill. He completed over forty
transactions totaling nearly seven billion dollars in value and served on several
corporate boards.
John then founded and led for nine years BlueLink, a market‐leading online information
services company that originated and reported resident feedback for apartment
community management companies, delivering over a million points of feedback to
improve service excellence and enhance online and social media reputation. Since then,
John has served as a tier one account executive and forensic auditor for a specialty
finance company, and served a stint in a Chick‐Fil‐A operator development program.
John has expanded his knowledge base through two years’ activity in Russ Dizdar’s SIIU
counter‐human trafficking team, as well as various training in pistol and rifle tactics,
Ham radios, comms, scout tactics, and first responder medical services.
He also spent a little time writing a book.
John was turned around in his life by Jesus Christ in 2014, and is a blood‐bought chief
sinner who strives to do his imperfect best to follow Jesus’ plan for his life. He has a
loving wife of twenty years and two precocious, amazing teenage daughters who help to
keep him humble. John enjoys furthering his studies of Scripture and God’s plan for His
elect in this season, staying abreast of the latest U.S. and world developments,
protecting and encouraging his gaggle of girls, dog training, cat chasing, and tinkering
with AR’s and Glocks.
Learn more about John and his books here: www.johndyslin.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3k7ocm-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-john-dyslin.html