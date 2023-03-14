NICE Catch! Flying Saucer over Nixa, Missouri

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 25th, 2023 Taking a quick morning ride with my other to enjoy a rare January snow/ice storm that had resulted in a beautiful winter wonderland. We stopped to take a pic of the snow covered field and noted later we had inadvertently captured a UFO. We live about 1 mile from where the photo was taken.