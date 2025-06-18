BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How I Test a Farm’s EMF Levels and Set Up Our Light Conditioner
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
69 views • 2 months ago

Become a Certified EMF Safe Farm Today! - https://bit.ly/essentialenergyASM

We visited a farm and uncovered what most farmers have no idea is there—invisible electromagnetic radiation, silently affecting life force, vitality and productivity.

Here’s what we did:

Scanned the entire farm for dirty electricity, stray voltage, nnEMFs.

Used RF meters, magnetic compasses, and dowsing pendulums

Analyzed the energy field of the land using a Bio-Well device

Installed a GeoField Ag Conditioner (Farm Guard) to harmonize the energy

Re-tested to reveal the shift: more LIGHT, more ENERGY, more COHERENCE

This technology doesn't block radiation.

It restores natural harmony and structures light at a quantum level.


⚠️ If you’re farming without testing your environment, you might be working against your land.

Protect your farm from EMF stress - https://bit.ly/essentialenergyASM


#EMFDangers #DirtyElectricity #StrayVoltage #FarmHealth #EnergyMedicine #BioPhotons #RegenerativeAg #LightIsLife #BioPhotons


healthalternative medicineemf protectionenergyholistic healthrecoverylifestylestructured waterhydrationwellnessanti-aginglight energymitochondrialifestyle choicesconscious livingstress reliefsustainable livingez watercellular healthmindful livingbiophotonics
