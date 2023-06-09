BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Jesus The Politician?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 06/09/2023

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub


Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg


Yes Warriors Of Light. There is a reason God wants all believers who are called to get involved in government, politics, culture, education and so on. It's why the apostle Paul refers to himself and believers as "ambassadors of Christ".

We are to exert the influence of the Kingdom onto this world.


On today's show, think about the many ways God has gifted you to have an influence, locally, nationally, and on the world stage. You might be surprised at what a change agent you can be! Let's Rock!


Video credits:

Jesus and Politics

Christians in Politics

http://www.christiansinpolitics.org.uk


Kerry Livgren/AD - The Fury

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3WWNraG

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3J4s2H9

troynew2006

https://www.youtube.com/@troynew2006


4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godself defensechristjesusallieschristian rockpillarhaventourniquetbloodgoodussportsnetworkussportsradio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy