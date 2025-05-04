Healthy Benefical Drinks by The People of The Qur'an

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Add Water if its too strong, In this Case I use this amount for a week and add some from it whenever in my glass of water; you can also drink every ingredient independant like sometimes I only use only Oregano for example, Lemon zeste juice is nice if you mix is with lemon juice and healthy afcourse, next video will be about A POWERFUL drink which is grapes and dades mixed ,ENJOY and May The creator grant us Paradise in All his Majesty and Glory