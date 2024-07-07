Henchmen of Reincarnation-Cycles on the Astral Plane: How to Escape this Archontic Prison-Planet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: COAST TO COAST AM OFFICIAL "Soul's Dilemma - The Handlers of Reincarnation Cycles… How To Escape the Trap"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZQOSYPnpdo
"Isabella A. Greene is a metaphysical specialist, spiritual healer, and author in service to the evolution of consciousness and ascension of humanity. In the latter half, she spoke about what happens after death and how reincarnation can be a form of entrapment. At the moment of passing, as the soul emerges from the body, people often find themselves in a tunnel of white light, which brings them into the afterlife dimension, she explained. That dimension is "populated by the beings who I call the handlers of the incarnation cycle," and they present you with a life review, she continued. According to Greene, the handlers, who often appear angelic in form, tell the soul that they didn't do so well in this lifetime in that they made people suffer in one way or another and that they need to reincarnate in order to go back to "pay off your karmic lessons."
