NLA - Introduction to Committees of Safety

COMMITTEES OF SAFETY:('Committees of Government Accountability & Safety')

A Committee of Safety can be briefly descibed as an association of concerned citizens brought together to hold their elected officials accountable, to act responsibly in the mutual self-defense of their Constitutional and God-given rights, and to respond to community emergencies whenever may become necessary.

These committees also operate following the structure of government from the local to the national level in various forms; Community-level, City/Town-level, County-level, State-level, and the National-level as a means to unify the state associations. The State-level unifies the County-level committees, the County-level committees unify the City/Town-level committees, and the City/Town-level committees unify the Community-level committees.

These committiees operate not only as a means to hold their elected officials accountable, but to also act as a form of a legitimate parallel government whenever the government breaks down or fails to follow the SUPREME CONSTITUTIONAL LAW of the nation or the state.

The National Liberty Alliance was founded in May 2013. The purpose of NLA is to provide an on line National Venue where the People can organize, communicate, and learn the “science of government by consent” to Restore our Republic at the Grassroots. As the swamp is drained and power removed from the deep-state, a vacuum will occur and if We the People do not educate ourselves and fill these positions of authority, our servants will, and it will only be a matter of time before we find ourselves back under tyranny again. Learn how “YOU” can organize your Neighborhood or connect with them if one already exists!

National Liberty Alliance provides the only peaceful and lawful solution to save our Republic and it will require a grassroots “commitment” of about 15,000 People to take it back. Thomas Jefferson said, “We in America do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”

NLA facilitates and supports the Unified United States Common Law Grand Jury. The UUSCLGJ is comprised of fifty Grand Juries each unified among the counties within their respective States. All fifty States have unified nationally as an assembly of Thousands of People in the name of We the People to suppress, through our Courts of Justice, subverts both foreign and domestic acting under color of law within our governments. States were unified by reconstituting all 3,133 United States counties.

