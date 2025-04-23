⚡ SUNRISE DAYS, NEXT PASSOVER APRIL 26TH, AND WORLD LEADERS AT THE POPE'S FUNERAL OF ALL DAYS

prophetic events are happening right now with the death of Pope Francis. his funeral will be on April 26th 2025 and world leaders will be meeting for this funeral. but this is on the next Passover of April 26th 2025 of all days that it could fall on. It is not coincidence that he died on Easter Monday. these are prophetic signs indeed. It is my feeling that big things are getting ready to happen. Don't know when but I know that it will. but in this I will also quickly show once again that the days of the Bible begins at sunrise and not sunset. I cannot emphasize this enough. It should be simple. but I will go over it one more time because of a request





