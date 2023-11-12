GROSS! SECOND-LARGEST Python in Florida History CAPTURED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breitbart
Nov 11, 2023
DISGUSTING! Footage from last Friday shows a giant python being captured in the Everglades National Park. The snake weighed in at 198 lbs. and was over 17 feet long, making it the second-heaviest python captured in Florida. #shorts
