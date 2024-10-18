© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Woman: I enjoy your show and I've been trying to get through for quite a while.
Man: Well, We're glad you kept trying
Woman: Umm. I have this problem. Last July, I was assaulted... sexually,
and ever since then, I've been having trouble sleeping.
Man: How old are you?
Woman: I'm 22 going on 23
Woman: Well, they told me, when I have these bad dreams, to try and put
endings on the
dreams, like I come out a winner. But everytime i try to do that, I
just... don't get anywhere. It
seems, I keep having the same dream over and over every night, and
that's why I'm up so late.
Woman: And I watch one soap opera a day.
