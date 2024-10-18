Woman: I enjoy your show and I've been trying to get through for quite a while.

Man: Well, We're glad you kept trying

Woman: Umm. I have this problem. Last July, I was assaulted... sexually,

and ever since then, I've been having trouble sleeping.

Man: How old are you?

Woman: I'm 22 going on 23

Man: Medicine... Counseling... Anxiety... Sleep Programming

.Medicine... Sleep Programming

.Anxiety... Counseling... Medicine... Sleep

Programming... Depression... Anxiety...(etc.)

Woman: Well, they told me, when I have these bad dreams, to try and put

endings on the

dreams, like I come out a winner. But everytime i try to do that, I

just... don't get anywhere. It

seems, I keep having the same dream over and over every night, and

that's why I'm up so late.

Woman: And I watch one soap opera a day.

********************************

Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

NEW - J Kleck Short videos channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire/videos

*************************

To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/