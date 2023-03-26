© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
145 QOPH. I cry out with my whole heart; Hear me, O LORD! I will keep Your statutes.
146 I cry out to You; Save me, and I will keep Your testimonies.
147 I rise before the dawning of the morning, And cry for help; I hope in Your word.
148 My eyes are awake through the night watches, That I may meditate on Your word.
149 Hear my voice according to Your lovingkindness; O LORD, revive me according to Your justice.
150 They draw near who follow after wickedness; They are far from Your law.
151 You are near, O LORD, And all Your commandments are truth.
152 Concerning Your testimonies, I have known of old that You have founded them forever.
(Ps. 119:145-152 NKJ)