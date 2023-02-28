BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COVID-19 Plandemic Exposed: Conspiracy Fact, Not Conspiracy Theory
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
602 views • 02/28/2023

Download the COVID-19 Plandemic Exposed: Conspiracy Fact, Not Conspiracy Theory Word Document (https://t.me/APFGAC/18837) for an in depth full description including links to articles, videos, publications, journals, and all other things mentioned throughout this video.

We would have included it all here in the description but Brighteon has a 5,000 character limit restriction. :)

Shop for American Patriots Apparel at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com 🇺🇸

Donate on Locals at https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com 

Follow us on Social Media ⬇️

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC 

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry 

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac 

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC 

YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel 

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
cdcchinapandemicnihdarpasteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countryworld health organizationworld economic forumwuhanmodernapfizeranthony faucicovid 19gain of functionniaidmrna vaccinesecohealth allianceralph baricbiontechplandemic exposedpeter daszakzhengli shifosun pharmaceuticalarrivecan
