{Prophetic} The Esther Anointing | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Question, how did Queen Esther do what she did? Listen up, there's only one way, by the anointing of the Holy Spirit, and without a doubt what we literally need right now because of the times we find ourselves in. Pastor Sandra Kennedy, said God took all her experiences in life, the good and the bad, and blended them all together. So what is this extra anointing? It is the specific Grace imparted to the disciples of the Lord to change the very culture in which they live into the culture of the Kingdom of God. The Esther anointing is one of courage and fearlessness that confronts evil with Godly wisdom and Holy boldness. God looks for those who are willing to make a difference, willing to be used by Him to shake up society, men and women who will confront unrighteousness humbly yet strongly. God grants great favor to those who emulate the character traits of Queen Esther. So where are you today? Are you part of the Esther company? To watch the entire Broadcast on Youtube • {Prophetic} The Esther Anointing |Dr.... Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m. "Thank you for watching and listening on YouTube, Facebook, Rumble, and following us on your favorite Podcast channels"



