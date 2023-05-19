Jet Fuel Hoax - Just Compressed Air

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Conspiracy Corner
They have RIPPED you off for decades !!
Simply by working out how much "Jet fuel" they state... The amount of "fuel" needed to be stored in each wing and there is NO huge tank under your feet under the floor of a big passenger jet.
Then work out how much "jet Fuel" one of those big tanker trucks can carry.
They would need almost 4 HUGE tankers ' worth to be stored in each wing....
This is structurally and physically impossible -
waking up isnt scary - CHOOSING remain ignorant and arrogant is !!!
!!!-->> REGO 4 RUMBLE !! Get paid for views on OUR vids !! No HOOPS to jump through. NO CENSORSHIP !!!
https://rumble.com/register/RobboDaYobbo/
And dont forget to search my RUMBLE CHANNEL PLAYLISTS ;-)
********* HAARP HUNTERS Video Playlist https://rumble.com/c/HAARPhunters **************
🤠🤠 wWw.RobboDaYobbo.CoM 🤠🤠 ( FREE !! SHIPPING !! Australia Wide )
Follow US on RUMBLE -->>> IF you havent got Rumble yet- Grab your Free account here then Subscribe to our channel for more Awesomeness... https://rumble.com/register/RobboDaYobbo/
TWITTER = https://twitter.com/RobboDaYobbo
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/robbo.da.yobbo/?hl=en
TeleGram -- https://t.me/PlandemicPlaylist
*!*!*! BUT please HEAD TO RUMBLE !!!!!
https://rumble.com/register/RobboDaYobbo/
!*!*!*!*!**!*!*!*!*
🤣🤣 AussieStuff4Aussies 🤣🤣
https://rumble.com/c/RobboDaYobbo
Subscribe to our channel for more Awesomeness... https://rumble.com/register/RobboDaYobbo/
***** 🚨🚨🚨 PLANDEMIC Video Playlist https://rumble.com/c/CONvid 🚨🚨🚨 ******
**************
#FJB - Let's Go Brandon VIDEO Playlist
https://rumble.com/c/LETZgoBRANDON