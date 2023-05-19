Conspiracy Corner





Jet Fuel Hoax - Just Compressed Air





They have RIPPED you off for decades !!

Simply by working out how much "Jet fuel" they state... The amount of "fuel" needed to be stored in each wing and there is NO huge tank under your feet under the floor of a big passenger jet.

Then work out how much "jet Fuel" one of those big tanker trucks can carry.

They would need almost 4 HUGE tankers ' worth to be stored in each wing....

This is structurally and physically impossible -

waking up isnt scary - CHOOSING remain ignorant and arrogant is !!!

!!!-->> REGO 4 RUMBLE !! Get paid for views on OUR vids !! No HOOPS to jump through. NO CENSORSHIP !!!

https://rumble.com/register/RobboDaYobbo/

And dont forget to search my RUMBLE CHANNEL PLAYLISTS ;-)

********* HAARP HUNTERS Video Playlist https://rumble.com/c/HAARPhunters **************

🤠🤠 wWw.RobboDaYobbo.CoM 🤠🤠 ( FREE !! SHIPPING !! Australia Wide )

Follow US on RUMBLE -->>> IF you havent got Rumble yet- Grab your Free account here then Subscribe to our channel for more Awesomeness... https://rumble.com/register/RobboDaYobbo/

TWITTER = https://twitter.com/RobboDaYobbo

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/robbo.da.yobbo/?hl=en

TeleGram -- https://t.me/PlandemicPlaylist

*!*!*! BUT please HEAD TO RUMBLE !!!!!

https://rumble.com/register/RobboDaYobbo/

!*!*!*!*!**!*!*!*!*

🤣🤣 AussieStuff4Aussies 🤣🤣

https://rumble.com/c/RobboDaYobbo

Subscribe to our channel for more Awesomeness... https://rumble.com/register/RobboDaYobbo/

***** 🚨🚨🚨 PLANDEMIC Video Playlist https://rumble.com/c/CONvid 🚨🚨🚨 ******

**************

#FJB - Let's Go Brandon VIDEO Playlist

https://rumble.com/c/LETZgoBRANDON