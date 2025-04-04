The Tariff Doctor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The people criticizing President Trump’s trade war have been wrong about everything.
The U.S. is already seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with his trade policies.
He is doing what Dems demanded for decades.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (3 April 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6371007553112