Arthur Blessitt: Carrying the Cross of Christ

In a remarkable journey spanning 56 years, Arthur Blessitt, known as the "Pilgrim with the Cross," has devoted his life to an unparalleled mission of Christian evangelism, walking an astounding 43,340 miles across 324 countries, island groups, and territories.





Starting on Christmas Day in 1969 in Hollywood, California, Blessitt took on the daunting task of carrying a 12-foot, 45-pound cross on foot, earning him a Guinness World Record for the "World's Longest Walk." His extraordinary pilgrimage led him into some of the planet's most dangerous and remote areas, including war-torn regions like Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Somalia, as well as geopolitical hotspots like North Korea, Iran, and the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Venturing across all seven continents, including Antarctica, Blessitt has faced immense challenges, traversing mountains and deserts and crossing oceans, taking an estimated 86 million steps.





Through it all, his unwavering dedication has made an indelible global impact, testifying to his boundless commitment to spreading a message of faith, hope, love, and the gospel of Jesus Christ.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/31/23





