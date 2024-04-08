BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Apep Apophis Asteroid Eclipse warning April 8th 2024 to April 13th 2029
Freed From Evil
Freed From Evil
94 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
264 views • 03/27/2024

Apep is another name for Apophis which is an asteroid on a trajectory towards earth by 2029. NASA is conducting a mission called "Apep" where they'll send up three rockets during the April 8th 2024 eclipse for various reasons they mention on their website. Is this an omen for the upcoming 2029 Asteroid? Tom Horn was given a prophetic dream about Apophis by the Lord and shares that this is "Wormwood" as described in the book of Revelation from the Bible. We could have as little as five years left.

Keywords
wormwoodspaceprophecyapocalypserevelationend of the worldend timesolar eclipseapophisasteriodapep
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy