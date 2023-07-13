© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/11/2023 Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene: Why did the CCP put their top biological weapons experts in charge of containment? Because they were very aware of the type of research that was going on at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
#CCPVirus #COVID #COVIDorigin #ProximalOrigin #CCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
7/11/2023 众议员马乔里·泰勒·格林：为什么中共派其顶级生物武器专家负责防控？因为他们很清楚在武汉病毒所进行的是何种实验
#中共病毒 #新冠病毒 #病毒起源 #近端起源 #中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平