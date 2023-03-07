This week’s ReFounding America show features Dr. Peter Breggin with a roundup of news and current issues. Then Patrick Coffin, host of The Patrick Coffin Show podcast stops in to announce his new event and project: Hope is Fuel. The Hope is Fuel Online Summit airs March 18th, 2023. World class mental health experts are coming together to offer time-tested solutions for depression, anxiety and despair beyond the dangerous drugs, outdated theories and New age platitudes.





WHO ARE THE “THEY” - THESE GLOBAL PREDATORS?

WHAT ARE THEIR MOTIVES AND THEIR PLANS FOR US?

HOW CAN WE DEFEND AGAINST THEM?

Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey

Get a copy: https://www.wearetheprey.com/





“No other book so comprehensively covers the details of COVID-19 criminal conduct as well as its origins in a network of global predators seeking wealth and power at the expense of human freedom and prosperity, under cover of false public health policies.”





~ Robert F Kennedy, Jr

Author of #1 bestseller The Real Anthony Fauci and Founder, Chairman and Chief Legal Counsel for Children’s Health Defense.